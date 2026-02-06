Blackpink’s Lisa to star in romcom inspired by Hugh Grant-Julia Roberts classic ‘Notting Hill’

After making her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, Blackpink star Lisa is set to feature in a Netflix romcom film inspired by the iconic 1999 film Notting Hill, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“LALISA ROM-COM ERA! LISA will star in a new ‘Notting Hill-inspired’ romantic comedy feature for Netflix written by Katie Silberman (Booksmart, Set It Up),” the streaming platform wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thai rapper, singer and dancer is set to team up with The White Lotus’ executive producer David Bernad for the film, which is penned by Set It Up’s Katie Silberman.

As per a report by Deadline, sources close to the project said Bernad and Lisa developed the premise on the set of The White Lotus, after bonding over their shared appreciation for Notting Hill, the classic 1999 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Following the discussion, they roped in Silberman, the comedy writer behind Set it Up and Booksmart, to write the script.

Bernad is set to put on his producer hat again for the film under his Middle Child Productions banner alongside Silberman. Alice Kang and Lisa will executive produce the project.

Lisa has stepped into the role amid production on her first major film role in TYGO, a new instalment of Netflix’s Extraction universe, which stars Chris Hemsworth.

Belonging to the four-member band Blackpink, Lisa is the first female solo artist in Korean music history to win the best K-pop artist title for her music video Lalisa at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.

Lisa dropped her debut single album Lalisa in September 2021 and emerged as the first female K-pop artist to sell 7,36,000 copies of an album in the first week of release in South Korea. Her Lalisa music video garnered over 700 million views on YouTube, cementing her position as the first female K-pop solo artiste to achieve this milestone.

The rapper-singer also made her Coachella debut last year after making her screen debut as Mook, the wellness professional who was the love interest of Tayme Thapthimthong’s Buddhist security guard Gaitok, in The White Lotus Season 3.