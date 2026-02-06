Is Jiya Shankar dating YouTuber Elvish Yadav? Purported engagement photo sparks buzz

A photo of a hand with engagement ring, shared by YouTuber Elvish Yadav and re-shared by actress Jiya Shankar, has sparked dating speculation.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram Stories, Elvish wrote, “Gave love another chance and I found my heart.”

Instagram/ @elvish_yadav

Jiya also re-shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, further fuelling speculation.

Fans were quick to congratulate the duo. However, neither Elvish nor Jiya has made an official announcement about the engagement. Many speculate that the move could be a promotional stunt for a product or an upcoming programme.

Recently, dating rumours about Elvish and Jannat Zubair took the internet by storm after a photo showed him proposing to the actress. It was later clarified that the photo was from their music video Tere Dil Mein.

Jiya and Elvish appeared on the same season of Bigg Boss OTT. While Jiya was evicted early, Yadav went on to win the show, defeating YouTuber Abhishek Malhan.

Elvish later served as a gang leader in the latest season of Roadies and is currently seen on Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

During an episode of Laughter Chefs, Elvish hinted that he might be getting married soon and that someone special was in his life, though he did not reveal her identity.

Jiya was previously rumoured to be dating Abhishek Malhan from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Jiya, who works across TV, films, and web series, debuted in 2013 with the Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave. She made her Tamil debut with Kanavu Variyam (2017), and also appeared in the Telugu romantic comedy Hyderabad Love Story (2018). In 2022, she made her Marathi film debut with Ved, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.

In the past, Elvish was criticised for his alleged provocative and sexist comments, which targeted well-known figures like Kusha Kapila and Arjun Bijlani.

In November 2023, Noida police lodged an FIR against Elvish and five others after they discovered nine dangerous snakes, including cobras, in their possession. These snakes and their venom were reportedly used at illegal raves.