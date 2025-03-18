MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tamil actress Bindu Ghosh passes away at 76

The actress is known for movies like 'Kozhi Koovuthu' and 'Kalathur Kannamma'

PTI Published 18.03.25, 10:50 AM
Bindu Ghosh

Tamil film actor Bindu Ghosh, whose credits include "Kozhi Koovuthu" and "Kalathur Kannamma", died in a Chennai hospital at the age of 76.

The actor, also known for her dancing skills, passed away on Sunday afternoon, said her son Shivaji.

"She died around 2 pm yesterday. She had a heart problem and kidney failure," Shivaji told PTI.

The last rites took place on Monday.

In a recent interview, Ghosh spoke about her health and financial struggles.

Over the years, the late actor also shared screen with Kamal Haasan, with Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan, Mohan, Prabhu, and Vijayakanth.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

