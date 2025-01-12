MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tabu joins Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' also starring Paresh Rawal

Together, Tabu and Akshay Kumar had earlier worked on 'Hera Pheri', which has become a massive part of pop culture

PTI Published 12.01.25, 01:44 PM
Tabu

Tabu Instagram/@tabutiful

Superstar Tabu has boarded the cast of Priyadarshan's upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

Also starring Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is set to be released on April 2, 2026.

"Bhooth Bangla" marks a reunion for Tabu with Kumar, Rawal and Priyadarshan after the 2000 superhit comedy Hera Pheri.

"Hum yahan bandh hain. @priyadarshan.official @balajimotionpictures @akshaykumar @ektarkapoor @jishu.sengupta @ipritamofficial @wamiqagabbi," she wrote on Saturday alongside a picture of the film's clapperboard on Instagram.

Bhooth Bangla is also the first collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan in over 14 years. Their film together was 2010's political satire Khatta Meetha.

Tabu's latest work was American science fiction series Dune: Prophecy, in which she essayed the role of Sister Francesca.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

