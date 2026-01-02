Kirti Kulhari confirms relationship with ‘Four More Shots Please!’ co-star Rajeev Siddhartha

Actress Kirti Kulhari confirmed her relationship with Four More Shots Please! Season 4 co-star Rajeev Siddhartha on Friday while extending New Year wishes to her fans.

Sharing a montage video of their moments spent together on Instagram, Kirti wrote, “A picture is worth a thousand words…#happynewyear happy2026 everyone.”

The video captures selfies, moments from their coffee dates and glimpses of their time together.

Co-star Maanvi Gagroo extended her New Year wishes to the couple in the comments section.

Rajeev plays Maanvi’s love interest in the fourth season of Four More Shots Please!.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “New couple in town. You guys look adorable, sending love and hugs.” “Mihir and Anjana in an alternate universe,” commented another user.

Kirti got fans talking last year after she posted a number of pictures with Rajeev on social media.

In April 2021, Kirti announced her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal after five years of marriage.

“A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that’s probably harder than the decision of “being with somebody”, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of “not being with somebody” brings along pain and hurt to the same people,” Kirti wrote in her note on Instagram.

“It’s not easy. Guess it’s not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward ... Always…,” Kirti added.

Rajeev is known for his roles in films like Jolly LLB and Love, Sitara and web series like Aashram.

Also starring Bani J and Sayani Gupta, the Arunima Sharma-directed show is currently streaming on Prime Video.