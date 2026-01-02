Watch: Nadiya Moidu’s fangirl moment with ‘warm and gracious’ Nicole Kidman in Australia

Indian actress Nadiya Moidu recently had a fangirl moment when she bumped into Hollywood star Nicole Kidman during a vacation in Australia.

“Fangirl moment! Ran into Nicole Kidman, one of my favourite actresses in Australia (an Australian herself)! Incredibly warm and gracious, such a treat,” Moidu wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip from her accidental meeting with Kidman.

“Despite being so tall, she even offered to bend down to match my height - a good 6-inch difference,” Moidu added.

Actress Amruta Subhash and filmmaker Lokesh Kumar also reacted to Moidu’s post.

Moidu, 59, predominantly appears in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She made her debut in 1984 with the Malayalam film Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu. She has since appeared in films like Paadu Nilave (1987), English: An Autumn in London (2011), Varudu Kaavalenu (2021), Wonder Women (2022) and Let’s Get Married (2023).

Kidman, on the other hand, is currently working on HBO’s Big Little Lies Season 3. The 58-year-old actress-producer has the films Practical Magic 2 and The Young People in the pipeline.

Kidman made her Hollywood breakthrough alongside Tom Cruise in 1990's Days Of Thunder, marrying him in the same year. They parted ways in 2001, but her stardom only grew after this. She received her first Oscar nomination for Moulin Rouge in 2001, before going on to win the best actress Oscar for The Hours in 2003. That very year, Kidman was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of her significant contributions to the film industry.

The actress's most recent big screen appearance was in the psychological thriller Holland.