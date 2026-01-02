Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Diljit Dosanjh join Sonu Nigam for ‘Border 2’ song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, audio out

Singers Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh have joined Sonu Nigam for Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge, a remake of the original 1997 song from J.P. Dutta’s Border.

The original song was penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik. Singer Roop Kumar Rathod had also lent his vocals to the 1997 track.

The reimagined version, dropped by production banner T-Series on Friday, features additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Mithoon serves as one of the composers of the new version.

Ghar Kab Aaoge was launched at a grand event at Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

“Ghar kab aaoge/ Sandese Aate Hain releases today. A song that was created 29 years ago by the Genius of my father JP Dutta, Javed Saab, Anu Mallik, Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. Today we have re-envisioned it... not to change something that's beyond perfect but to simply add more stories of our soldiers and their families longing for them back home. Same emotions, lyrics that echo the heartache of new characters but the same immortal melody,” wrote producer Nidhi Dutta on X.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border.

The war drama is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for helming films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The ensemble cast also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January.