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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ to hit theatres in December 2027

Adapted from the second part of ‘The Housemaid’ trilogy by Freida McFadden, the film will see Sydney Sweeney reprising her role as Millie and Kirsten Dunst joining the cast

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.03.26, 10:51 AM
Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’ File picture

The Housemaid’s Secret, a sequel to Sydney Sweeney’s 2025 thriller adapted from Freida McFadden’s novel, is set to hit theatres on December 17, 2027, the makers announced on Monday.

“When one door closes… The Housemaid’s Secret: coming to theaters December 17, 2027,” the makers wrote on X, sharing the announcement.

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Paul Feig, who directed the first film, is returning to helm the upcoming movie from a script by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who also penned the screenplay for the 2025 movie. Sydney Sweeney will reprise her role as Millie and will be joined by Kirsten Dunst this time. Michele Morrone will also return to play Enzo.

The Housemaid's Secret by Freida McFadden follows Millie Calloway, who takes a job as a housemaid with wealthy Manhattan couple Douglas and Wendy Garrick, but is not allowed to see the latter. Eventually, Millie learns the secrets, spiraling into a situation beyond her control.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Carly Elter and Alex Young of Hidden Pictures serve as executive producers for the upcoming movie, while Fifty-Fifty’s Kaylee McGregor will co-produce. Chelsea Kujawa and Maria Ascanio will oversee the sequel for Lionsgate Pictures.

The 2025 film followed Millie, a young woman who becomes a housemaid for a couple but learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

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The Housemaid Sydney Sweeney Kirsten Dunst
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