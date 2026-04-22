Sydney Sweeney’s cameo cut from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’? Here’s what we know

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney’s cameo from The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been cut from the film ahead of its release on May 1, as per US media reports.

Sweeney is among the many faces that were supposed to make an appearance in the sequel to the 2006 film. While Lady Gaga is set to appear and has also recorded the film track Runway with Doechii, Donatella Versace shot for a scene in Milan. Supermodel Naomi Campbell also appears in a scene with Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly.

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Sweeney, who recently starred in The Housemaid, shot for a nearly three-minute scene around the beginning of the film where she played herself. In the sequence, she was reportedly seen getting dressed for an event by Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton.

As per US-based entertainment portal Variety, the scene did not work structurally with the rest of the sequence, and the team found the decision to remove it a difficult one.

Not only Sweeney, How to Get Away With Murder actor Conrad Ricamora, who was roped in as Andy’s roommate, has also been trimmed from the film.

Variety reported the character didn’t survive test screenings as audiences kept questioning why Andy needed a roommate at all. Andy, played by Anne Hathaway, spends the rest of the film at Tracie Thoms’ character’s place.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Streep as Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, as she grapples with the decline of print journalism and attempts to find her footing in a struggling industry.

Priestly finds herself in conflict with Emily Blunt’s character — her former assistant — who is now a powerful executive at a luxury group controlling advertising revenue that Priestly urgently needs.

Now serving as features editor, Andy is brought in to help Priestly and Runway navigate a crisis that has caused plummeting stock and damaging press for the magazine.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel inspired by her experiences as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Directed by David Frankel, the movie released on June 30, 2006.