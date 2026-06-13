Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth named next Chief of Indian Army; to take charge on June 30

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth will be the next Chief of the Army Staff succeeding incumbent Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the defence ministry announced on Saturday.

Lt Gen Seth, widely known for his strategic planning and contributions towards modernisation of the Army, is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the force.

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He will assume charge of the top position on June 30 when Gen Dwivedi retires.

In appointing Lt Gen Seth, the government followed the seniority principle.

"The government has appointed Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30," the ministry said.

The senior military officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

Over a distinguished military career spanning nearly four decades, he has had extensive experience across the operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains.

Widely recognised for his contributions to force modernisation, the officer has held pivotal appointments in the strategic planning and capability development verticals of the Army headquarters.

Lt Gen Seth contributed significantly in undertaking capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives, according to senior officials.

The officer has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a Lt General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.

Following his elevation as an Army Commander, the officer commanded South Western Command and Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theatres for over a period of two and half years.

He has held several key staff and strategic appointments that have significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development.

An accomplished military professional, Lt Gen Seth has consistently excelled in professional military education, securing top positions in courses of instruction, the ministry said.

He is a graduate of the Higher Command course and the National Defence College, and has also attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris.