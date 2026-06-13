US, Iran peace agreement likely to be signed within 24 hours, says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the United States and Iran have agreed to a framework for a peace deal that would end the months-long conflict in the Middle East, with a final text of the deal reached.

Pakistan is now preparing for an electronic signing expected within the next 24 hours followed by technical-level talks next week, Sharif added.

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He thanked the United States and Iran for their "ongoing commitment" during the negotiations and expressed appreciation for support from countries in the region.

"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," he said in the post in which he tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

There was no immediate confirmation from the White House or Iranian authorities regarding Sharif's latest assertion on the timing of the agreement.

Sharif's remarks came a day after he said the US and Iran had agreed on the text of a peace deal and that Pakistan was working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps.

"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he had said on Friday.

Earlier, Araghchi had suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer".

"Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi said in a social media post, without providing details.

Iranian officials have indicated that an agreement is close but have also said the memorandum of understanding remains under review.

Trump said on Friday that the United States was close to signing a deal with Iran to wind down the conflict and that a memorandum of understanding could be signed in the coming days.

Meanwhile,Vance cautioned against what he described as "a lot of fake information" circulating about a potential deal. "The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting," Vance said in a social media post.

He said economic benefits for Iran would depend on it fulfilling its obligations under the proposed arrangement. "This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace," Vance said, while urging caution over unconfirmed media reports and anonymous social media claims.

The conflict, which began on February 28, has rattled global markets, tested regional alliances and intensified diplomatic efforts to secure a negotiated settlement.

Pakistan - which, analysts say, enjoys the trust of both Washington and Tehran - emerged as a key mediator in it.

Following a fragile ceasefire established in April, Islamabad hosted the first round of peace talks the same month. It was attended by senior officials from both sides, but they failed to clinch a deal.