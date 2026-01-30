Sustained hairline fracture on tailbone during ‘Border 2’ shoot: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan sustained a tailbone fracture while shooting a Border 2 sequence, he said on Thursday.

“The worst injury I ever got on Border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when I tried to avoid banging into the camera. It was the worst pain I ever felt. I sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone which I feel I am still healing from,” Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhawan, who essays the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, expressed gratitude to the film’s team for supporting him through the day’s shoot.

“Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day. I could barely walk but we kept going. Grateful for the journey.”

Starring Sunny Deol, Border 2 has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide at the end of its first week in theatres. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of Sunny’s career.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The film follows India’s war against Pakistan in 1971.

Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana round off the cast of Border 2, which is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.