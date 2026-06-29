Suriya to collaborate with ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’ makers Hombale Films for new project

Tamil actor Suriya has teamed up with Hombale Films for a new project, marking his first collaboration with the production house behind blockbuster franchises such as KGF and Kantara.

The announcement comes after the success of Suriya’s recent film Karuppu. The makers welcomed the actor with a note highlighting his three-decade-long career.

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“He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft,” Hombale Films wrote on social media.

Continuing to praise the actor, the production house added, “Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Now, the most fearless actor of his generation steps onto his grandest stage yet.”

The film will reunite Suriya with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. Music for the project will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Earlier this year, Hombale Films announced its maiden Marathi-Hindi production venture, a bilingual hip-hop musical titled Yeto Ka Naay in Marathi and YKN – Pehla Vaar in Hindi.

The banner is also set to collaborate with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Hombale Films has backed several commercially successful films, including K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Kantara.