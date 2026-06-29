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regular-article-logo Monday, 29 June 2026

John Oliver to guest star in ‘General Hospital’ in a three-episode arc

Best known as the host of ‘Last Week Tonight’, Oliver’s appearances on the daytime drama are scheduled to air on July 2, 3 and 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.06.26, 01:25 PM
John Oliver

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Comedian and television host John Oliver is set to guest star in a three-episode arc of the long-running daytime drama General Hospital. His appearances are scheduled to air on July 2, 3 and 6.

Oliver, best known as the host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight and as a former correspondent on The Daily Show, announced the casting during the June 28 episode of Last Week Tonight. He had previously expressed his desire to appear on the ABC soap.

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According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Oliver will play a key role in the storyline.

“When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn’t hesitate for a second. He was everything you’d hope he’d be: prepared, professional, funny and genuinely kind to everyone on set,” executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement.

“He plays an integral character in the story, and I can’t wait for fans to see who he crosses paths within Port Charles,” he added.

Oliver has also appeared in films like The Love Guru and has lent his voice to projects such as The Lion King and The Smurfs.

General Hospital, which debuted on ABC in 1963, was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. The series stars Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, Steve Burton as Jason Morgan and Genie Francis as Laura Collins.

The soap revolves around the intertwined personal, medical and criminal lives of residents of the fictional city of Port Charles, New York.

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