Old ‘India’s Got Latent’ clip resurfaces amid Rs 370 biryani controversy, sparks backlash

An old clip from Samay Raina’s popular comedy show India’s Got Latent has resurfaced following the premiere of the second season on YouTube and Netflix on Saturday.

The clip shows Raina joking after an audience member reveals that his girlfriend's father has suffered a minor heart attack. The exchange has drawn criticism on social media, with several users calling the joke insensitive and comparing it to the recent Rs 370 biryani controversy.

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In the clip, Raina says to the audience member, who chooses to stay at the show instead of rushing to his girlfriend's aid, "Only if you give her shoulders will she give you head, otherwise she would not."

Reacting to the clip, an X user wrote, "These days, in the rush to appear 'cool', people are forgetting what to say and when. I mean, can anyone really be so stupid as to make such a tasteless joke about someone's father having a heart attack? And then they'll turn around and claim, 'Oh, we were just doing comedy.'"

Another social media user commented, "Thank you for sharing this. I've never watched Samay, and after watching this clip, I never will. What an idiot making a joke out of that situation, and the whole audience is just laughing. People have forgotten basic emotions."

The first season of India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, courted controversy in 2025 after remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked widespread backlash. The row eventually prompted Raina to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Raina first announced the return of India's Got Latent during his stand-up special Still Alive, released earlier this year.

The pilot episode of Season 2, which premiered earlier this month, featured Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests.

Raina also has another Netflix project in the works, although details remain under wraps.