Franchise films safer bet at box office but come with creative challenges: Anand Pandit

Noted film producer Anand Pandit, known for backing “Total Dhamaal” and “Sarkar 3”, says franchise films offer a safer bet at the box office but also come with significant creative challenges as makers are under constant pressure to surpass previous instalments.

Speaking about the growing trend of franchise-driven cinema, Pandit, who is basking in the box office success of his latest film, “Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past”, said such films benefit from strong recall value and audience familiarity.

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“Creatively, it is risky (to make franchise films) because every time you need to prove yourself with every film. Like, if the last film in the franchise had done miracle upon its release, then this time one has to do better.

"But as far as business is concerned it is safer because people know about the film and they expect a certain kind of content. Besides, the recall value of that film will be much higher than the fresh film,” the producer told PTI.

Pandit attributed the commercial success of “Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past” to it’s loyal audience base.

Released on June 12, the movie directed by Vikram Bhatt has earned over Rs 20 crore at the box office. It is a sequel to the 2011 film “Haunted – 3D”, which featured Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The film's reviews were not great but that didn't harm its box office run.

“It is a surprise hit from the clutter of films like Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Governor’, Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, we came out with flying colors and that was a pleasant surprise,” Pandit said.

“In the horror genre especially, franchise films works better because horror genre has its own loyal viewership. It has a great recall value,” he added.

The producer said that while big-scale entertainers can draw audiences to theatres, but the success of any film depends on its content.

“It is not necessary that only big entertainers will do business, content is and will always be the king. A good film will always work,” he said.

Pandit recently announced the next film in the “1920” franchise, titled “1920: A Cold Winter” with Vikram Bhatt.

The movie is in the writing stage and is expected to go on floors once the script is finalised and casting is locked, the producer informed.

Pandit and Bhatt have previously collaborated on “1920: Horrors of the heart”, which was directed by the director’s daughter, Krishna Bhatt. It released in 2023.

Launched in 2008, the hit horror franchise “1920” spawned several successful follow-ups over the next decade and a half. It was first followed by the 2012 sequel “1920: The Evil Returns”, and continuing with its subsequent chapters “1920 London” (2016), “1921” (2018) and “1920: Horrors of the Heart” (2023).

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