BTS’ Jungkook asks fans to not tell him what to do: ‘Don’t tell me to go to bed’

BTS member Jungkook has reminded fans to respect his personal boundaries after repeated comments urging him to go to sleep during a recent Weverse livestream.

The singer went live following BTS’s sold-out concerts in Madrid, where he spent time chatting with fans, drinking beer and watching TikTok videos. However, when viewers repeatedly asked him to end the livestream and get some rest, Jungkook addressed the comments directly.

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“I’m sorry, but please don’t tell me to go to bed. I’ll sleep when I decide to,” he said, adding that while he appreciates fans’ concern, he struggles with insomnia and often needs medication to fall asleep. “I’m not sleepy. That’s just how I’ve always been. I’m staying up because that’s what I want to do,” he explained.

The singer also reassured fans that he was doing fine and requested them not to treat him as though he could not make decisions for himself. “I really appreciate your concern… but you don’t have to say things like, ‘Go to bed soon.’ I’m okay. Really, really okay,” he said.

His remarks sparked widespread discussion online, with many ARMY members backing the singer and calling on fellow fans to respect his autonomy. Several social media users pointed out that while concern comes from a place of love, it should not cross into controlling an artist’s personal choices.

On the work front, the band recently wrapped up their Madrid show at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as part of their ongoing Arirang World Tour.

The band will continue their tour in Brussels, Belgium. They are scheduled to perform two shows at the King Baudouin Stadium on July 1 and July 2.