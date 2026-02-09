MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunny Deol-starrer war drama ‘Border 2’ grosses over Rs 450 crore globally

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.02.26, 01:25 PM
A still from ‘Border 2’

A still from ‘Border 2’ File picture

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 has crossed the Rs 450-crore mark at the global box office on its 17th day of theatrical run, the makers said on Monday.

Border 2 has earned Rs 458.16 crore gross worldwide, music label T-Series said on social media. “Born from courage and duty, the spirit of the film continues to hold firm worldwide,” the post read.

In terms of domestic collection, the film has earned Rs 309.4 crore nett, as per Sacnilk. It collected Rs 244.97 crore nett in its first week and Rs 70.15 crore nett in the second week.

The third week began with a collection of Rs 2.85 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 5.25 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 6.90 crore nett on Sunday. The film had an overall occupancy of 21.15 per cent on Day 17.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in key roles.

Directed by Anurag Singh, it is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, has collected Rs 35.65 crore nett domestically at the end of ten days in theatres, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

