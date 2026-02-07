Sunny Deol-starrer war drama ‘Border 2’ grosses over Rs 400 crore globally

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 has crossed the Rs 400-crore mark at the global box office on its 15th day of theatrical run, as per trade reports.

Border 2 has earned Rs 355 crore gross in India and Rs 52 crore gross overseas, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of domestic nett collection, the film has earned Rs 297.25 crore nett in 15 days, as per Sacnilk. It collected Rs 244.97 crore nett in its first week and Rs 70.15 crore nett in the second week. The third week began with a collection of Rs 2.85 crore nett on Friday.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in key roles.Directed by Anurag Singh, it is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has crossed the Rs 40-crore mark at the global box office. The cop thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala has collected Rs 33.25 crore gross domestically at the end of eight days in theatres, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The overseas collection stands at Rs 8 crore gross.