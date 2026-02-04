Sunny Deol-starrer war drama ‘Border 2’ earns in single digits for the second day in a row

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 earned in single digits for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Released on January 23, the film is directed by Anurag Singh and is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border.

Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty alongside Deol, who also featured in the first instalment.

The film opened with Rs 32.10 crore nett and earned Rs 129.89 crore nett during its first weekend at the domestic box office. It went on to collect Rs 244.97 crore nett in its first week.

The second weekend added Rs 56.92 crore nett to the earnings. The daily collection dropped below Rs 10-crore mark for the first time on second Monday, to Rs 6.52 crore nett, before marginally improving to Rs 6.69 crore nett on Tuesday.

The total domestic collection currently stands at Rs 315.10 crore nett.

The makers shared the box office figures on social media on Wednesday alongside a poster. “A story rooted in bravery that continues to resonate nationwide,” read the caption.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal key roles.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has collected Rs 22.35 core nett domestically at the end of five days in theatres, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The worldwide collection for the Abhiraj Minawala-directed cop thriller stands at Rs 34 crore gross.