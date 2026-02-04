On Valentine's Day, a ‘swayamvar’ for senior citizens and those nearing 60 in Kolkata

At a garden house by the banks of Hooghly, at least 60 Kolkata residents — some senior citizens and some nearing the tag — are set to try their luck at love on Valentine's Day.

This is not a one-off event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, Kolkata residents aged above 50 register for what is touted as a ‘swayamvar’ for senior citizens in the heart of a city that still believes in old-school romance and the art of loving amid the noise of modern-day dating jargons.

Many who participate in this one-of-a-kind match-making event long for companionship as they battle loneliness and health concerns, leading life away from anyone they can call family, according to organisers Thikana Shimla, an NGO registered under All India Senior Citizen Confederation.

“For many elderly people, relatives and extended family cannot fully replace the comfort of companionship,” said Dr Amitava De Sarkar, the founder of Thikana Shimla.

The initiative, titled Swayamvar: 50+ Matchmaking, matrimony and companionship, enters its 11th year in Kolkata in 2026. This year, the event will be held at Ekante, an old garden house by the banks of the Ganga at Kuthighat in Baranagar.

“I love this concept. It makes me feel like I am 18 again,” said a 62-year-old south Kolkata resident who participated in the ‘swayamvar’ last year.

“The initiative helps us confront loneliness. Falling in love or choosing companionship at this age is often treated as a taboo and we are expected to hide it. Here, we can embrace our feelings openly, communicate and empathise without shame,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Last year, the matrimony and companionship programme took place at Nehru Children's Museum (Sourced by the correspondent)

According to the organisers, Kolkata is home to around 1.5 crore senior citizens. The 2011 census put the senior citizen population in the city at 11.76 per cent. The number, however, may have gone up in the past 15 years.

Until now, the annual event was held in auditoriums, but feedback from participants suggested that the formal setting limited meaningful interaction. This year, the organisers decided to rethink the format.

The new venue offers a peaceful ambience and lush greenery. Belur Math is just across the Ganga, and participants can even take a ferry ride during breaks. Most importantly, the setting is expected to encourage conversation, connection and ease, added Sarkar.

The programme will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 14. Sixty participants — 30 men and 30 women — above the age of 50, who are unmarried, widowed, divorced or separated, will take part. The participants can chat and also indulge in various cultural activities like singing and dancing.

“We only provide the platform. Choosing your companion is entirely your responsibility,” Sarkar told My Kolkata. “Whether you form a friendship, fall in love, or decide to marry is a mutual decision,” he added.

The response this year has been overwhelming, with all 60 slots filling up in days, the organisers said.

The participants were asked to sign a self-declaration form and pay a fee of Rs 300. The rest of the conversation happened over WhatsApp.

For many, the initiative is deeply affirming. “I am very happy that someone thought of organising a programme like this,” said a 54-year-old north Kolkata resident who did not wish to be named. “It is so thoughtful to recognise that people above 50 have a right to live,” she added.