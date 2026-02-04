Mammootty returns to Tamil cinema after six years, to collaborate with Dhanush in ‘D55’

Malayalam acting legend Mammootty is set to return to Tamil cinema after a six-year gap with Dhanush’s upcoming project D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

The makers shared the news on social media on Wednesday. “When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammukka onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir,” the official handle of Dhanush’s production banner Wunderbar Films wrote on social media.

Dhanush and Mammootty have previously appeared together briefly, during Dhanush’s cameo in Mammootty’s Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath. D55 will mark Mammootty’s first full-fledged on-screen collaboration with Dhanush.

D55 is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who last delivered the blockbuster Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, who reunites with Dhanush after Maari 2 (2018). She will share screen space with Sreeleela and is collaborating with Rajkumar Periasamy for the second time following Amaran. Music for the film will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

D55 is being produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films in association with RTake Studios.

Mammootty’s last major Tamil release was the critically acclaimed Peranbu (2019). He later appeared in the Malayalam thriller Kalamjaval. The actor was recently named a recipient of the Padma Bhushan.