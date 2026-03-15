Sunil Grover’s Kader Khan act on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ leaves Varun Dhawan impressed

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover left audiences impressed with a tribute to late veteran actor Kader Khan during the grand finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4.

In a clip shared online, Grover appeared dressed as Kader Khan, recreating the veteran actor’s signature expressions, voice modulation and comic timing from classic Hindi films. The act quickly emerged as one of the highlights of the finale episode.

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The performance also caught the attention of filmmaker David Dhawan, who appeared on the show with his son, actor Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan later shared the moment on his Instagram story, praising Sunil Grover’s performance. Posting a clip from the episode, the actor wrote, “It’s not mimicry when u embody the soul."

The clip showed Grover performing a scene inspired by Kader Khan’s iconic style, leaving the audience and guests laughing. Varun tagged both The Great Indian Kapil Show and Sunil Grover in the post, appreciating the comedian’s ability to recreate the late actor’s personality so convincingly.

Soon after the clip surfaced online, fans flooded social media with praise for Grover’s performance. Many viewers described the act as nostalgic and heartfelt, saying it instantly reminded them of the legendary actor.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 came to an end on Saturday with David Dhawan and Varun as guests. The latest season premiered in December 2025 and featured Priyanka Chopra, Indian women’s cricket team, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth Jadhav, A. R. Rahman as guests.

The guest list also included AP Dhillon, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Shinda Kahlon, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Khan Sir, Alakh Pandey, Nitin Vijay, Ravi Kishan, Malaika Arora and Orry.