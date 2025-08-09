Sudesh Lehri: 'I wanted to be a singer, comedy just happened'

Sudesh Lehri, best known for shows like "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3" and "Comedy Circus", says he initially wanted to make a mark as a singer but people appreciated his comic skills more.

Almost two decades later, Lehri is now a well-established name in the world of television comedy and has even worked in films like "Ready" with Salman Khan and "Loveyaapa" and "Dreamgirl 2".

"I didn't choose comedy, it just happened. I wanted to be a singer. I used to sing songs on stage but people would like me more in comedy. I would often mimick the singer whose song I was singing and people used to like that. I would also copy people and I realised that comedy was fun because you get the response instantly," Lehri told PTI in an interview. The comedian said it was not easy to transition from Punjab to Mumbai. "I'm not educated... Going from Punjabi to Hindi was a challenge, but while acting, it just kept happening (learning). I've been in Mumbai for at least 18 years... I'm having a lot of fun," he said.

The actor, who was last seeen in "Laughter Chefs 2", is now part of JioHotstar show "Pati Patni Aur Panga" with wife Mamta Lehri.

The show also features other celebrity couples like Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad and Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar.

"When we shot it, it was fun. We are having a lot of fun. We're getting money, and it's easy," Lehri said about the show.

