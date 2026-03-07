Subhashree Ganguly returns to India after a week of being stranded in Dubai: 'It was terrifying'

Tollywood actress Subhashree Ganguly and her son Yuvaan, who were stuck in Dubai amid the West Asia conflict, returned to Kolkata on Friday.

Ganguly and her son arrived in the city via Mumbai. They were received at the airport by her filmmaker husband, Raj Chakraborty, who is also a TMC MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, Ganguly described the situation in Dubai as "terrifying".

"It was a very frightening situation. I am so devastated that I am not in a position to share my experiences right now. Thank you, everyone, for the love and support. It gave me strength in such a difficult time," she said.

Ganguly had travelled to Dubai last Saturday with her son for a holiday. Their scheduled return flight to Kolkata on Wednesday night was cancelled amid the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran.

"They are inside a hotel and safe. We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let’s see when flight operations resume," Subhashree's husband, filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, had told the media.

Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar, who was in Abu Dhabi for training ahead of his next racing event, was also stranded in the Middle-East.

Ganguly is known for films such as Challenge (2009), Parineeta (2019), Shontaan (2024), and Grihapravesh (2025). She made her web series debut with Indubala Bhaater Hotel (2023) and also headlined Anusandhan (2025) on Hoichoi.