Tuesday, 30 December 2025

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 finale to screen at over 620 theatres in the US, Canada

The theatrical screening of the final episode of the popular sci-fi show is expected to draw over 1.1 million viewers

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.12.25, 03:41 PM
A still from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

A still from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 File Picture

The two-hour-long Stranger Things Season 5 finale will be screened at over 620 theatres across the US and Canada, with more than 1.1 million viewers in attendance, show creator Ross Duffer said on Tuesday.

“Over 1.1 million of you have already RSVPed to the finale screenings on NYE and New Year’s Day, and more than 3,500 showtimes across 620+ theaters are already completely full,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that he will be in attendance at a screening in LA.

“What a way to close out a ten-year journey—together. Maybe we’ll see some of you in LA,” Duffer concluded his post.

Netflix announced in October that the final volume of Season 5 will receive a big-screen release, according to a report by US-based entertainment magazine Deadline.

Initially planned for more than 350 theatres across the US and Canada on 31 December, 2025, and 1 January, 2026, the event grew to over 500 locations by the time reservations opened in early December.

The theatrical screenings are not a ticketed event, as per the Deadline report. The seat reservation fee is converted into a concession voucher, meaning the release will not generate any box-office revenue.

As a result, the substantial theatre turnout will be excluded from Stranger Things 5’s viewership on Netflix.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Winona Ryder, the finale will drop on Netflix on January 1 in India.

