‘Stranger Things’ S5 BTS: On-screen enemies Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower share a hug as final crawl ends

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer looked back at the 10-year-long journey of the popular Netflix series on Saturday, dropping never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo from the recently released finale sets.

Many fans are crestfallen after their favourite character, El, played by Millie Bobby Brown, sacrificed herself to save her dear ones in the finale. Amid the gloom, Ross Duffer shared a heartfelt moment captured in between shots. The photo features Millie engaged in a conversation with Finn, Maya Hawke and Joe Keery.

In a departure from their on-screen rivalry, Joe Keery and Charlie Heaton flaunted their off-screen bond. The two were caught in a candid moment with Charlie lying on his back with his head resting on Keery’s lap. While Charlie plays Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery portrays Steve Harrington on the show.

Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard shared a group hug at Mike’s basement after shooting the final scene of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3.

Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) had their final scene shot on the rooftop of WSQK The Squawk radio station.

The 12 children, who get kidnapped by Vecna in the series, posed for a photograph with Millie Bobby Brown.

Jamie Campbell Bower flaunted his red eyewear after delivering the final shot as Vecna.

In a heartfelt moment, Finn hugged actor David Harbour, who plays the town’s police chief Jim Hopper in the series.

On-screen enemies Millie and Jamie embraced each other in between shots.

The final episode of Season 5 of the sci-fi series shows the Hawkins gang, led by El, killing their archenemy Vecna, aka Henry Creel, aka Mr Whatsit.

All the episodes of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.