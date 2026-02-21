MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
JNU students protest fines on Koyna Hostel residents over alleged mess food sharing row

The group claimed that the students had already paid for their meals and were merely sharing food with their friends

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 21.02.26, 06:44 PM
Representational image

A student group at Jawaharlal Nehru University has protested against fines imposed on seven residents of Koyna Hostel for allegedly sharing their mess food, calling the penalty "unjustified".

According to a notice issued by the hostel administration on Saturday, JNU authorities stated that some residents were found "transferring/selling their allotted mess food to other individuals," which was deemed a violation of the Hostel Manual provisions related to impersonation and misuse of mess facilities.

The notice directed the identified students to deposit the fine within seven days and warned that further violations could lead to stricter action, including the filing of a First Information Report (FIR).

"Impersonation, i.e. eating or signing the Diet Register for a bona fide student, is prohibited and the defaulter will be dealt with as per norms, including lodging an FIR for the offence," the official order read.

In response, the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) issued a statement disputing the charge. The group claimed that the students had already paid for their meals and were merely sharing food with their friends.

Calling the move excessive, the DSF has demanded the withdrawal of the notices and the scrapping of what it called an 'anti-student' hostel manual.

No immediate response has been provided by the JNU authorities.

