MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 01 February 2026

India finalises eight free trade agreements covering 37 countries, talks underway with Chile, Canada

Trade negotiations with Chile, Piyush Goyal said, are almost at conclusion, where India has interests in critical minerals

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 01.02.26, 10:56 AM
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal PTI

India has finalised eight free trade agreements (FTAs), covering 37 developed countries in the last few years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

He also said that India is in active dialogue for similar pacts with several countries, including Chile, Peru and Canada. Trade negotiations with Chile, he said, are almost at conclusion, where India has interests in critical minerals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've done eight free trade agreements covering 37 developed countries in the last few years under the Modi-government," the minister told PTI.

Also Read

Since 2014, India has finalised eight trade pacts -- Mauritius (April 2021 implemented), Australia (December 2022 implemented), UAE (May 2022 implemented), Oman (signed in December 2025), UK (signed in July 2025), EFTA (implemented in October 2025 - Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway), New Zealand (talks concluded in December 2025), and the European Union (27-nation bloc).

Goyal added that talks for a trade pact have started with the Mercosur group of countries to expand the existing PTA (preferential trade agreement). The Mercosur trade bloc members are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), a group of six nations from the Middle Eastern region, too, has expressed a desire to start and launch negotiations for an FTA with India, theminister said.

"We have finalized terms of reference with them," he said, adding that Canada and India are actively talking for a pact. "We're going to quickly start negotiations with Canada," Goyal said.

India and SACU, the South African-led union, are also considering whether the two sides can look for a trade deal, he added.

"So a lot of potential trade deals on the anvil. We'll certainly be hearing many more good news stories and making India an international player, a global player of significance in the years to come," he said.

Under trade pacts, two or more nations either eliminate or reduce import duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. They also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.

RELATED TOPICS

Piyush Goyal Chile
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget for 2026-27

The FY27 Budget comes against a complex backdrop. While domestic demand has held up and inflation has moderated from recent highs, global uncertainties – including geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and uneven monetary easing by major central banks – continue to cloud the outlook
US President Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

We have already made the deal. India will buy Venezuelan oil, as opposed to buying it from Iran

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT