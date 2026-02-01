‘Devdas’, ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Yuva’ to re-release in theatres in February to celebrate ‘every shade of romance’

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Devdas, Salman Khan’s Tere Naam and Abhishek Bachchan’s Yuva are set to return to theatres as part of a re-release slate announced by PVR Cinemas.

The multiplex chain shared the update through an Instagram post, featuring the re-release dates alongside the film titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love takes center stage this month! Experience every shade of romance with these blockbuster hits, only at PVR INOX. #Devdas re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 6. #Yuva re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 20. #TereNaam re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 27,” the post read.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas was originally released in 2002 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. The film portrayed a tragic love story featuring Devdas (Shah Rukh) and Paro (Aishwarya). Madhuri played the role of courtesan Chandramukhi.

Yuva, released in 2004, was directed by Mani Ratnam and featured Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The film traced the intersecting journeys of three young men from contrasting backgrounds whose lives collided following a violent incident on Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge.

Tere Naam, which hit screens in 2003, starred Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla. The film followed the story of Radhe (Salman), a local tough, and his love for Nirjara (Bhumika), a first-year college student.