‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Shefali Bagga slams memers over AI picture of her with Yuzvendra Chahal

Amid dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, Bigg Boss 13 participant Shefali Bagga hit back at memers and online trolls over an AI-generated picture of her with the Indian cricketer, which is making the rounds on social media. She shared her displeasure over being dragged into speculation, calling it “disgusting.”

Recently, a social media user posted an edited picture of Yuzvendra with his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma and Shefali, styled around the theme of the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The picture also features popular content creator RJ Mahvash, who was previously linked with Chahal.

Shefali shared the AI-generated picture on her Instagram handle, slamming the content creator for sharing such ‘disparaging pictures’ online and ridiculing a woman. She wrote, “This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality.”

The picture also caught Chahal’s attention, who commented under the viral post with a sarcastic remark. He wrote, “2-3 reh gai admin, do better research next time.”

Last month, rumours surfaced online after Shefali was seen stepping out with Chahal after a dinner in Mumbai. The moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans, and soon, social media brimmed with snaps and videos of the suggestion that the two were reportedly spending time together.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree, who got married in December 2020, had reportedly been living separately since June 2022.

They filed for mutual divorce in early 2024 and were officially granted separation by the Bombay High Court in March 2025, just ahead of the IPL season. Media reports claim Dhanashree received Rs 4.75 crore in alimony as part of the settlement.

Later, rumours about Chahal dating RJ Mahvesh surfaced following the cricketer’s separation from Verma. The two are often seen attending events together. While Mahvash has consistently maintained that they are just friends, social media continues to speculate on their relationship status.