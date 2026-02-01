Grammys 2026: When and where to watch music’s biggest night live in India

Viewers in India can watch The Grammy Awards 2026 live from 6.30am IST onwards on JioHotstar on February 2, the streamer has announced.

The 68th annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be broadcast live in the US on CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ for subscribers having the Premium plan. Viewers with an Essential plan will be able to watch the ceremony on demand the day after.

Once again, the ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who has revealed that this will be his last time hosting the show after back-to-back years.

This year’s nominations span a wide range of artistes, genres, and projects — from established acts to first-time nominees — across pop, country, rap, R&B, Latin, global, jazz, and beyond, reflecting a year marked by wide-ranging creativity in music.

All eight nominees in the Best New Artist category are slated to perform live this year, including Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Alex Warren, The Marias, Leon Thomas, Sombr, Lola Young and Olivia Dean.

Lady Gaga is set to perform tracks from her latest album Mayhem as part of one of the headline acts. Justin Bieber will return to the Grammy stage after a span of four years. Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams and the hip-hop duo Clipse are also scheduled to take the stage.

Winners will be determined by the Recording Academy's Voting Members — a peer group composed of music creators, including artistes, songwriters, producers, engineers, and more.

The 2026 Grammys will introduce two new categories — Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.