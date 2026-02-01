Ram Charan mobbed by crowd outside hospital while visiting Upasana Konidela and their newborns

Ram Charan and his daughter Klin Kaara were mobbed in Hyderabad despite having security, while the duo arrived at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, to meet the actor’s wife Upasana Konidela, and their newborn twins on Sunday.

The celebrity couple welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, a huge crowd gathered outside the hospital premises to greet the actor, as seen in viral videos circulating online.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as soon as Ram Charan stepped out of his car with his daughter Klin in his arms, fans jostled around him. Despite the presence of security personnel, fans blocked his way, which left the RRR actor irritated. The 40-year-old actor partially covered his daughter’s face to shield her from the crowd.

Some videos also show the actor struggling his way through the crowd and repeatedly requesting fans to step back, to ensure Klin’s safety.

On Saturday, Ram Charan’s father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, shared the happy news of becoming a grandparent with his fans.

With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well,” Chiranjeevi wrote on X.

“Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha,” the Telugu star added.

Ram Charan married Upasana, the vice-chairperson of Apollo Charity, in June 2012. The two had known each other for several years and were friends before they began dating. They got engaged in December 2011.

The couple welcomed their daughter named Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in director Shankar’s Game Changer. He is currently shooting for the sports drama Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. In addition to acting, he is also producing Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming period film The India House.