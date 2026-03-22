‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’: Stalled by CBFC, this film on Palestine conflict will leave you numb

An Oscar-nominated film that has moved festival audiences to tears, sparked debate among critics, and made the rounds of the global awards circuit was finally set to hit theatres in India. But it will not.

The Voice of Hind Rajab, an unsettling docu-fiction about the final hours of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed during the Gaza conflict, has effectively been held back from a theatrical release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), according to its Indian distributor.

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The reason, it appears, has little to do with the film itself and more to do with politics: concerns that its subject matter could complicate India’s relationship with Israel.

This is a film that’s already been seen, discussed, and picked apart on international platforms, including receiving a 20-minute-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Yet it remains out of reach for Indian audiences.

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab is based on the real-life story of Hind Rajab.

In January 2024, the young girl was trapped inside a car in Gaza after an attack that killed members of her family. For hours, she stayed on the phone with volunteers from the Palestine Red Crescent Society, pleading for help that never arrived.

At the heart of the film is that very phone call.

What makes the film so difficult to watch, or more accurately, to listen to, is that the child’s voice isn’t recreated. It’s real. The audio is archival. Her voice, at once frightened, confused, and increasingly desperate, plays out at length, while actors portraying call-centre workers respond around it, bound by protocol and unable to do much.

The film cuts between Hind’s increasingly fragile voice and the tense, procedural environment of the call centre. At one point, the line drops, only to reconnect. In another scene, the responders struggle to verify her exact location as the situation outside deteriorates.

There are moments of hope — updates about an ambulance being dispatched, assurances that help is coming — but they are repeatedly undercut by the reality on the ground: even an Israeli administration-cleared ambulance is blown up by the soldiers on ground.

Every passing minute tightens the sense that time is running out. The audience is left to sit with that waiting, that helplessness, as the inevitable edges closer. Amidst all this, Hind’s desperate voice resonates in your ears.

That choice is exactly what gives the film its emotional punch, and likely what makes authorities uneasy.

According to distributor Manoj Nandwana of Jai Viratra Entertainment, the film was submitted to the CBFC in February with a planned March release.

Clearance, however, hasn’t come through.

Nandwana says he was told the film is “very sensitive” and that releasing it could potentially “break up the India-Israel relationship”.

India’s stance in West Asia has been a careful balancing act.

The Modi government maintains strong strategic ties with Israel while also expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. A film that immerses viewers so completely in a Palestinian civilian tragedy, without softening its edges, risks disturbing that balance.

Which makes the CBFC’s decision ever more problematic.

This isn’t about the film’s craft or whether audiences can handle it. It’s about optics. And that leads to an uncomfortable question: Since when do films carry diplomatic weight?

Indian cinema has a long history of running into trouble when it brushes up against sensitive political themes. Usually, the reasoning leans on concerns about public order or social harmony. Most recently, we have seen it being played out with the certification of Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong Jana Nayagan.

That, perhaps, is the real irony. A film built around a voice, has, in this case, been silenced in one of the world’s biggest film markets. And that is a tragedy for cinephiles.