‘Baahubali: The Epic’ collection declines further on Day 5, domestic total nears Rs 30-crore mark

Baahubali: The Epic, a combined and remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), saw further drop in its box office collection on first Tuesday, earning Rs 1.50 crore nett in India, as per latest trade reports.

The S.S. Rajamouli directorial had registered a 72 per cent drop in collection on its first Monday, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The epic drama earned Rs 1.15 crore nett on Thursday (Telugu language previews) and Rs 9.65 crore nett on Friday. It further minted Rs 7.25 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 6.3 crore nett on Sunday.

On Monday, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore nett, followed by Rs 1.5 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the domestic total to Rs 27.60 crore nett after five days.

Produced by Arka Media Works, Baahubali: The Epic has a three-hour-45-minute runtime. The film stars Prabhas in the titular role with Rana Daggubati playing the antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia round off the cast.

Baahubali: The Epic tells the story of the kingdom of Mahishmati and the rise of the warrior Amarendra Baahubali. The first film recounts how Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas), the son of Amarendra Baahubali, raised in exile by tribals, learns about the assassination of his father.

In the second film, the conspiracy that led to Amarendra’s murder is revealed, leading to Amarendra exacting revenge on Bhallala Deva.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurran and Rashmika Mandanna’s fantasy horror comedy Thamma has earned Rs 123.80 crore in 15 days at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story earned Rs 8.16 crore nett in India in five days.