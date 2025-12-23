VHP, Bajrang Dal protest at Bangladesh High Commission; Mehbooba Mufti bats for Hindus, adds dig at Nitish Kumar

Hundreds of activists from the VHP and Bajrang Dal on Tuesday stormed the barricades put up outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi in protest against communalism in the neighbouring country, and Jammu and Kashmir politician Mehbooba Mufti denounced alleged harassment of Hindu women in Bangladesh even as she took potshots at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Security had been beefed up outside the high commission ahead of the protest over the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. The area had been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.

But police struggled to keep the demonstrators at bay as they tried to climb over barricades. Slogans against the Bangladesh government rent the air as the protesters raised banners and placards.

One placard read: "Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye [Each drop of Hindu blood must be accounted for]."

In Srinagar, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed concern over the alleged harassment of Hindu women in Bangladesh.

"Reports from Bangladesh alleging that Hindu women fear moving freely while wearing sindoor are deeply disturbing," the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sadly, the Indian leadership appears to face a moral dilemma in raising this grave issue with Bangladeshi authorities, as lumpen elements at home are themselves seen forcibly pulling off the hijabs of Muslim women. In a world dominated by fanatics, who will truly stand up for the rights and dignity of women?" she added.

She was referring to the recent incident in Patna where Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had pulled at the face covering of a Muslim woman who was there to receive an appointment letter as a government AYUSH system doctor.

The doctor has since refused to join the job and according to reports has moved to Bengal.