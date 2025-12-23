British Airways flight to Hyderabad from London receives bomb threat, lands safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

A Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London received a bomb threat, prompting airport authorities to implement standard safety procedures after the aircraft landed, officials said on Tuesday.

The customer support service of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received an email containing a bomb threat for BA 277, operating from Heathrow to Hyderabad, on Monday, the sources added.

"The flight landed safely, and a standard safety protocol was initiated. The flight has already departed for Heathrow," the sources told PTI.

According to officials, standard safety protocols involve isolating the aircraft, screening passengers and baggage, keeping fire engines on standby, and deploying sniffer dogs, among other measures.

Earlier this month, the airport received two similar emails targeting Indigo flights from Madina to Hyderabad and Sharjah to Hyderabad. The Madina–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Ahmedabad Airport.