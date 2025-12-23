‘The Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss offers to help ‘homeless’ former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase

American actor and comedian Shaun Weiss, known for his role in The Mighty Ducks film franchise, has offered to help former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, who was recently found living on the streets of California.

A viral video, which first surfaced in September, shows Chase living on the streets, appearing extremely disheveled. In the clip, a fan who filmed the encounter asks Chase if he had appeared on Disney Channel. “Nickelodeon,” the 36-year-old actor replies, adding that he was on Ned’s Declassified.

“I have received many messages about [Tylor Chase],” Weiss said in a video on Instagram. “I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

“All we need to do now is find him. I’m not in Los Angeles, or I would go look for him myself,” Weiss added.

Weiss also urged his followers to message him on Instagram if they stumble upon Chase as he would like to get him some help in time for the holiday.

Chase played the role of Martin Qwerly, a talkative and intelligent middle school student, on the Nickelodeon show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which ran for three seasons. He also featured in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris and the 2007 indie film Good Time Max alongside James Franco.

When the video first surfaced back in September, a GoFundMe campaign was launched on Chase’s behalf and raised more than USD 1,200 before being shut down by his mother.

“Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it,” Chase’s mother said at the time, according to Primetimer. “I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”

Chase’s former co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee addressed the situation on the 24 September episode of their Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.