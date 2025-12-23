Govinda recreates ‘batti bujha’ lines as a Na'vi in viral ‘Avatar’ memes, thanks to AI

Indian actor Govinda has found himself in the middle of a meme fest following the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest instalment of a film franchise Govinda claimed to have refused to act in back in 2009.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, Govinda is now part of the Avatar world, at least on the internet. And some of the reels doing the rounds may leave you in stitches.

The AI-generated videos show Govinda appearing as one of the Na’vi people from the new Avatar film. Several videos show him giving someone an earful of his ‘batti bujha’ dialogue.

“Show me better Avatar than this,” an internet user wrote on X, sharing the video.

In March, Govinda said he was offered Rs 18 crore by Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron to act in the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster Avatar.

In a podcast, the Hero No. 1 star said that he had suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to Cameron. He added that he ultimately declined the opportunity after knowing that the protagonist in the film was handicapped.

Govinda may have said no to Avatar, but the internet said a resounding yes.

“Ain’t no way James Cameron convinced Govinda to do a cameo in Avatar 3,” wrote an X user.

“Govinda in the post credits scene of Avatar: Fire and Ash,” another X user posted.

“He offered me Rs 18 crore for it and said I would be required to shoot for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital,” Govinda had said in March.

Cut to December, a viral picture shows Govinda donning a vibrant Gujarati-style jacket as he smiles with Jake Sully. “Govinda ji ka cameo in Avatar 3,” an Avatar fan wrote on X.

“Govinda’s cameo saves Avatar: Fire and Ash,” tweeted another.

Avatar: Fire and Ash emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India for this year. Starring Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, the film is the third instalment in the billion-dollar Avatar franchise directed by Cameron.

Returning alongside Worthington and Saldaña are Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.

Oona Chaplin of Game of Thrones fame featured in the cast as Varang, the leader of the Ash People.