Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ beats Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, becomes highest grossing Indian film of 2025

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has surpassed Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 to become the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, as per latest trade reports.

The Aditya Dhar-directed film took 18 days to achieve the feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 876.50 gross worldwide. The Aditya Dhar directorial minted Rs 16.5 crore nett in India on its third Monday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar’s domestic collection stands at Rs 598.90 crore nett, according to production banner Jio Studios. The film has also crossed the lifetime domestic collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster Animal (Rs 553.87 crore nett), thereby emerging as the 10th highest grossing film in India.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The film stars Ranveer Singh as agent Hamza Ali Mazari.

Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan round off the cast of Dhurandhar.

Kantara: Chapter 1, on the other hand, grossed Rs 852.31 crore worldwide during its lifetime, as per Sacnilk.

The epic mythological action film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focussing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Shetty reprises his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1. The film features Shetty as a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah also play key roles in Kantara: Chapter 1.