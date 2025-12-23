Aneet Padda drops never-before-seen photos of ‘Saiyaara’ co-star Ahaan Panday on his 28th birthday

Actress Aneet Padda dropped a set of never-before-seen photos with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday to mark the latter’s 28th birthday. In an accompanying note, she called him a ‘star’ and reflected on the many ways he brightens the lives of those around him. Here’s a look.

“Happy birthday Ahaana (Ahaan), I will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you. You were always a star, dadi was always proud.” Aneet wrote in a note on Instagram.

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, made his big-screen debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. As a complete newcomer, Ahaan’s performance struck an immediate chord with audiences, resulting in a massive box office success.

But years before Saiyaara marked his big Bollywood debut, the 28-year-old actor starred in a lesser-known short film titled Fifty.

Ahaan began his career as an assistant director on the set of the 2016 film Freaky Ali. Later, he served as an assistant director on the sets of Rock on 2 (2016) and The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984 (2023).

Saiyaara earned Ahaan and Aneet IMDb’s Breakout Star STARmeter Awards for their performances.

Aneet’s note on Instagram admired Ahaan’s selflessness, his infectious positivity, and the profound impact he has on everyone who crosses his path.

“No words do justice to what I felt after reading this ;(),” Ahaan wrote in response to Aneet’s note on Instagram.

Ahaan is reportedly set to star in an Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed film. He recently shared a photo of his new hairstyle, fuelling speculation surrounding his next project. With a cropped haircut, rugged look and a leather jacket, Ahaan instantly won over the internet.