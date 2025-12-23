Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns for missions, chaos in Delhi as protesters clash with police

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was on Tuesday summoned to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid concerns over the security of Bangladeshi missions in India.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam summoned the Indian High Commissioner, reported Prothom Alo.

“Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance,” the ministry said.

Diplomatic sources confirmed the matter. According to the sources, Verma was summoned in light of the emerging security situation surrounding Bangladesh missions located in various parts of India, including New Delhi and Kolkata, the report added.

Diplomatic sources said that Verma has been requested to ensure strengthened security for Bangladesh missions located in various parts of India.

It also called on the Indian government to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents and take necessary measures to prevent their recurrence.

“The Government of Bangladesh expects the Government of India to immediately take appropriate steps in accordance with its international and diplomatic obligations to safeguard the dignity and security of diplomatic personnel and establishments,” the statement added.

The incidents include vandalism at the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri on 22 December 2025 and a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December 2025.

This marks the second time in the past 10 days that Verma has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The neighbouring country’s envoy has been summoned at least six times over various incidents during the tenure of the interim government.

Before today, Verma was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on 14 December.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following that meeting said that India’s cooperation was sought to prevent the attackers who assaulted Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India, the report added.

India has dismissed allegations of inadequate security, stating the New Delhi protest was brief and posed no threat. The row stems from the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, sparking international concern over minority safety.

On the other hand, a massive protest was underway by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations near the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi over the alleged atrocities against Hindus and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh

Protestors clashed with police and broke barricades, as they demanded accountability from Bangladeshi authorities, with some calling for justice and protection of minorities.

Several demonstrators were seen holding banners and placards and raising slogans, demanding justice for Dipu Das. Protestors also burnt the effigies of Bangladesh's interim chief, Muhammad Yunus.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory and then hanged from a tree. The crowd left the body of the deceased by the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway and later set it on fire.