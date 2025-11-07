S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ earns over Rs 30 crore in India in Week 1

Baahubali: The Epic, a combined and remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), has earned Rs 30.70 crore nett in India at the end of its first week in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

Released on October 31, the S.S. Rajamouli directorial opened to Rs 9.65 crore nett at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 13.55 crore nett in India over its first weekend, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. On Day 7, Thursday, the film collected Rs 1 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Produced by Arka Media Works, Baahubali: The Epic runs for about 3 hours and 45 minutes. The film stars Prabhas in the titular role with Rana Daggubati playing the antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia round off the cast.

Baahubali: The Epic tells the story of the kingdom of Mahishmati and the rise of the warrior Amarendra Baahubali. The first film recounts how Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas), the son of Amarendra Baahubali, raised in exile by tribals, learns about the assassination of his father.

In the second film, the conspiracy that led to Amarendra’s murder is revealed, leading to Amarendra taking revenge against Bhallala Deva.

The film has been released in over 1,150 theatres worldwide, including more than 400 screens in the US, 210 in the UK and Ireland, and several venues in the UAE, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s fantasy horror comedy Thamma, on the other hand, amassed Rs 127 crore nett in India at the end of its second week in theatres.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma serves as the fifth instalment in Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Stree 2 (2024), and Munjya (2024).

The film follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious betaal, thus incurring the wrath of betaal leader Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story has earned Rs 10.58 crore nett in India after seven days of theatrical run, as per Sacnilk.

Singer Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale earned Rs 1.33 crore nett in India on Thursday. The film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 11.48 crore nett. It is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Assamese film of all time.

Roi Roi Binale is expected to become the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time, surpassing 2024’s Bidurbhai, which earned Rs 15 crore nett worldwide during its theatrical run.