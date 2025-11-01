SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ becomes highest opening day grosser among re-releases

Baahubali: The Epic, a combined and remastered version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), emerged as the highest Day 1 grosser among re-releases in India.

According to industry data-tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 10.4 crore nett on its first day in India. The re-release has outperformed other re-releases such as Vijay’s Ghilli (Rs 4.87 crore nett) and Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja (Rs 5.75 crore nett), as well as new releases like The Taj Story ( Rs 1.04 crore nett).

Produced by Arka Media Works, Baahubali: The Epic runs for about 3 hours and 45 minutes. The film stars Prabhas in the titular role with Rana Daggubati playing the antagonist Bhallala Deva. Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia round off the cast.

Baahubali: The Epic tells the story of the kingdom of Mahishmati and the rise of the warrior Amarendra Baahubali. The first film recounts how Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas), the son of Amarendra Baahubali, raised in exile by tribals, learns about the assassination of his father.

In the second film, the conspiracy that led to Amarendra’s murder is revealed, leading to Amarendra taking revenge against Bhallala Deva.

The film has been released in over 1,150 theatres worldwide, including more than 400 screens in the US, 210 in the UK and Ireland, and several venues in the UAE, Australia, and Southeast Asia.