S.S. Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s film titled ‘Globe Trotter’, first glimpse to drop in November

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama starring Mahesh Babu is titled Globe Trotter, he announced on Saturday, unveiling the first-look poster of the film on the actor’s 50th birthday.

Apart from the poster, the filmmaker also shared a note confirming that the first official reveal for the film is scheduled for November 2025.

“The First Reveal in November 2025… #GlobeTrotter,” Rajamouli wrote on X alongside the poster. The poster featured a close-up shot of a man’s chest covered in blood. The man, clad in a brown shirt, has a rudraksha mala around his neck.

“Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh,

It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience,” the RRR director wrote on X.

Globe Trotter is also set to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Mahesh Babu. The film marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar.

The production for the film began in April 2025, and the filming reportedly took place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

On the work front, Mahesh was seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram (2024) alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Prakash Raj. Marking the actor’s 28th film, Guntur Kaaram featured soundtracks by Thaman S and cinematography handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.

He also voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney animated film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Prime Video’s newly released action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.