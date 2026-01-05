MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 January 2026

Kunal Kemmu-starrer comedy-drama series ‘Single Papa’ renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Also starring Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza, the first season premiered on Netflix in December, 2025

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.01.26, 04:52 PM
The first season premiered on Netflix in December, 2025

A poster of ‘Single Papa’ 2 Instagram

Kunal Kemmu-starrer comedy-drama series Single Papa has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced on Monday.

Sharing first-look posters on Instagram, the streaming platform wrote, “Badhai ho, season 2 hone wala hai. Watch Single Papa: Season 2, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the posters features Kemmu holding a baby at the centre, surrounded by other characters with curious and amused expressions, hinting at the humour and chaos of Single Papa Season 2.

Another poster in the carousel shows a baby wearing a yellow T-shirt that reads Single Papa Season 2.

Single Papa premiered on Netflix on 12 December 2025. Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, the series follows the story of Gaurav Gehlot, aka GG, played by Kemmu.

“His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human. Bursting with flavour, heart, and the unmistakable energy of the Great Indian Family, Single Papa premieres 12 December, only on Netflix,” reads the official synopsis of the show.

The series also stars Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza.

RELATED TOPICS

Single Papa Season 2 Kunal Kemmu Netflix Shows
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Raises troubling questions’: Opp clubs SC bail denial to Umar Khalid with Ram Rahim’s parole

On Monday, as the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, convicted rapist and murderer Ram Rahim Singh walked out of jail on his 15th parole since 2017
Quote left Quote right

I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT