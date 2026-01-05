Kunal Kemmu-starrer comedy-drama series ‘Single Papa’ renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Kunal Kemmu-starrer comedy-drama series Single Papa has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced on Monday.

Sharing first-look posters on Instagram, the streaming platform wrote, “Badhai ho, season 2 hone wala hai. Watch Single Papa: Season 2, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

One of the posters features Kemmu holding a baby at the centre, surrounded by other characters with curious and amused expressions, hinting at the humour and chaos of Single Papa Season 2.

Another poster in the carousel shows a baby wearing a yellow T-shirt that reads Single Papa Season 2.

Single Papa premiered on Netflix on 12 December 2025. Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, the series follows the story of Gaurav Gehlot, aka GG, played by Kemmu.

“His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human. Bursting with flavour, heart, and the unmistakable energy of the Great Indian Family, Single Papa premieres 12 December, only on Netflix,” reads the official synopsis of the show.

The series also stars Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza.