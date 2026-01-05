MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 January 2026

‘Happy Patel’ song ‘Chaanta Tera’: Mithila Palkar slaps Vir Das to express love

The upcoming film marks Vir’s directorial debut

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.01.26, 05:15 PM
Mithila Palkar, Vir Das in ‘Chaanta Tera’

Mithila Palkar, Vir Das in ‘Chaanta Tera’ X

Actress Mithila Palkar expresses love to Vir Das in an unusual way in Happy Patel song Chaanta Tera — she slaps him several times. The music video for the song was dropped by the makers on Monday.

“Pyaar jataane ke kai tarike hote hain… yeh wala thoda hatke hai,” production banner Aamir Khan Productions captioned its post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaanta Tera is a romantic number sung by Safirock and Nupoor Khedkar. Akshay Raheja and Akshay Andip have composed the track, which has been penned by Safirock.

Set in an orchard, the video shows Mithila’s character expressing her love for Vir in an unexpected way — by slapping him repeatedly.

On Sunday, Vir and Mithila shared a hilarious video to tease the release of the song.

Set to hit theatres on 16 January, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is produced by Aamir Khan. The film marks Vir’s directorial debut.

The upcoming film also marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after 2015’s Katti Batti. Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawde round off the cast of Happy Patel.

The trailer of the film, unveiled by the makers last month, features Vir as the titular character. He keeps getting stuck in violent situations and run-ins with the Goa Police.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is co-directed by Kavi Shashtri and co-written by Amogh Ranadive.

RELATED TOPICS

Happy Patel Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Mithila Palkar Vir Das Aamir Khan Imran Khan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Raises troubling questions’: Opp clubs SC bail denial to Umar Khalid with Ram Rahim’s parole

On Monday, as the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, convicted rapist and murderer Ram Rahim Singh walked out of jail on his 15th parole since 2017
Quote left Quote right

I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT