‘Happy Patel’ song ‘Chaanta Tera’: Mithila Palkar slaps Vir Das to express love

Actress Mithila Palkar expresses love to Vir Das in an unusual way in Happy Patel song Chaanta Tera — she slaps him several times. The music video for the song was dropped by the makers on Monday.

“Pyaar jataane ke kai tarike hote hain… yeh wala thoda hatke hai,” production banner Aamir Khan Productions captioned its post on X.

Chaanta Tera is a romantic number sung by Safirock and Nupoor Khedkar. Akshay Raheja and Akshay Andip have composed the track, which has been penned by Safirock.

Set in an orchard, the video shows Mithila’s character expressing her love for Vir in an unexpected way — by slapping him repeatedly.

On Sunday, Vir and Mithila shared a hilarious video to tease the release of the song.

Set to hit theatres on 16 January, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is produced by Aamir Khan. The film marks Vir’s directorial debut.

The upcoming film also marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after 2015’s Katti Batti. Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawde round off the cast of Happy Patel.

The trailer of the film, unveiled by the makers last month, features Vir as the titular character. He keeps getting stuck in violent situations and run-ins with the Goa Police.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is co-directed by Kavi Shashtri and co-written by Amogh Ranadive.