Srikant Tiwari is a wanted criminal fighting Jaideep Ahlawat's drug baron in 'The Family Man' S3

Manoj Bajpayee's agent Srikant Tiwari reveals his actual profession to family, dodges arrest as an officially wanted criminal, and goes head-to-head with Jaideep Ahlawat's North-East drug baron in the first teaser of The Family Man Season 3, set to premiere on Prime Video on November 21.

The two-minute-49-second trailer dropped by Prime Video on Friday shows Srikant juggling family life and the challenges of being a spy agent. It also introduces Nimrat Kaur as an important character.

The video also features Sharib Hashmi's JK Talpade, Srikant's best friend and colleague, as they navigate challenges as a team.

In the series, Srikant Tiwari is a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

While the second season focussed on military resistance in Sri Lanka, the upcoming third season will delve into Srikant's efforts to address a looming threat to national security and autonomy. He must navigate this challenge while juggling family responsibilities and working earnestly to repair his strained relationship with his wife, played by Priyamani.

“As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty,” read the official logline for season three.

Created and written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the upcoming instalment is helmed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth also coming on board as directors.

The Family Man Season 3 will also feature Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles.

Season 1 of the series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.