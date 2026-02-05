India's former envoy to UK YK Sinha categorically rejects any link to Jeffrey Epstein

India's former high commissioner to the UK, Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, on Thursday categorically denied any link to controversial financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sinha issued a brief statement after some posts circulating on social media linked Epstein to one Y K Sinha.

"It has come to my notice that there are some tweets circulating on social media linking a Y K Sinha to the ghastly and condemnable activities at Epstein Island.

"I was a high commissioner of India to the UK, from 2016 till 2018. The person mentioned in the tweet is not me, and I categorically deny any links with Jeffrey Epstein," he said in the statement.

Epstein has grabbed global headlines due to the infamous Epstein files.

The files are thousands of pages of documents related to two criminal investigations into sex trafficking by financier Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, including travel logs, recordings, and emails, which have been a topic of conversation since Epstein died in custody in 2019.

