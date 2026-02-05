India monitoring US sanctions shift on Chabahar Port, government tells Rajya Sabha

The government told Parliament on Thursday that it "remains engaged" with all parties concerned in order to address the implications of recent changes in US sanctions or tariff policies on India's participation in the Chabahar project.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had asked the government whether it had assessed such implications. The Congress leader had also asked about the funds committed and amount spent by India on the development and operations of the Chabahar Port project in Iran in the last five years.

"As per the main contract signed between India Ports Global Limited and the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran for equipping and operating the Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port on 13 May 2024, India has fulfilled its commitment of contributing USD 120 million for the procurement of port equipment," Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response.

The last tranche was transferred on August 26, 2025, he added.

Kharge had also asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) whether any diplomatic engagements were held with the United States or other relevant partners regarding India's participation in the Chabahar Port project in the last two years. He had asked for details of the "contingency plans" being considered to continue India's involvement in the project.

"On September 16, 2025, the US State Department in a press statement revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter Proliferation Act, 2012, for Afghanistan's reconstruction and economic development, effective September 29, 2025," the minister said.

"Pursuant to discussions with the US side, the latter issued guidance extending the conditional sanctions waiver until April 26, 2026. The Government of India remains engaged with all concerned parties in order to address the implications of these developments," he added.

